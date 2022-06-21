UD names three new trustees to board

The University of Dayton has appointed three new board of trustees and named next school year’s chair and vice chair.
The three new trustees who are joining the board include:
- Terri Lee Freeman (’81, bachelor’s journalism/communication arts); executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture and former president of the National Civil Rights Museum (both are branches of the Smithsonian Museum at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee). Freeman was active at UD in the Epsilon Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which she pledged in 1979. She also earned a master’s degree in organizational communications from Howard University. She has received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the UD Alumni Association.
- Michael R. Herr (’90, bachelor’s accounting); chief financial officer of SRAM, one of the world’s largest suppliers of components to the bicycle industry. Herr and his spouse Katie (’94, bachelor’s elementary education), have one daughter who graduated in May with a premed degree and a second daughter currently at UD, also premed. The Herrs have served on the executive committee of UD’s Parent Leadership Council and Michael is an advisory board member for the School of Business Administration.
- Cary J. Stier (’90, bachelor’s accounting); vice chair and managing partner for Deloitte’s Accounting & Advisory Transformation Services Group. Over the past 32 years, Stier has served in a variety of prominent leadership and strategic client roles. Cary and his spouse Sheila (’90 communications), have three children; a daughter graduated in May from UD with a degree in psychology. The Stiers are executive committee members of UD’s Parent Leadership Council.
Rich Omlor, retired president and CEO of YSI Inc., was named to a three-year term as chair of the university’s board of trustees.
Omlor graduated from UD in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology and has served in a variety of board leadership roles, including chair of the board for onMain, the University’s joint project with Premier Health to redevelop the former county fairgrounds.
Debra Plousha-Moore, principal of the Plousha Moore Group, has been named second vice chair of the board. Plousha-Moore earned a master’s in education in 1989 from UD and served as associate dean of students for more than 10 years. She and her husband, retired USAF Col. John E. Moore, Jr., have two sons who are both UD alumni.
The appointments are effective on July 1
