UD reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in days

The University of Dayton reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest number of new cases reported in days.
There are also 771 active cases and 134 recoveries, the university reported on its campus status webpage.
The 55 cases reported Tuesday is down 56 from the 111 reported the previous day.
The campus alert level remained unchanged at red Status 4-Warning on its five-tired system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals.
Last week, the university extended remote learning until at least Sept. 14. It also launched an initiative to expand testing of students.