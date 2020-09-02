UD researcher participates in first global study of glacial lakes

“Glaciers are retreating on a near-global scale. You often hear about this melt causing a rise in the sea level, but in addition, some of the melt water is stored in the glacial lakes that doesn’t contribute immediately to the sea level,” Haritashya said. “These glacial lakes are often not stable. They are dammed just by ice or glacial sediment called a moraine, and they pose a risk of massive floods downstream that in the last century have caused numerous deaths and destroyed villages and infrastructure.”

Explore Local defense contractor ready to create new businesses

The study’s findings, published in Nature Climate Change, affect how researchers evaluate how much glacial melt water reaches the oceans and contributes to sea level rise as well as evaluate hazard risks for communities downstream.