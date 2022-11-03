UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’

A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”
Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game.
On the Facebook page of Terry’s blacksmithing business, Cave Troll Forge Co., Terry said he was ultimately eliminated, but that he enjoyed himself.
“I put my absolute all into my blade and I was able to make a sharp, fully functional, and pretty good looking blade! Not to mention that I was able to make such an absolutely wild looking blade within 5 hours!” he wrote.
Terry is originally from Steubenville, where he operates his blacksmithing business.
