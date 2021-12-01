UD students raise money, grant wishes for three ill children

The students fundraise through their own contacts, Titlebaum said.

Titlebaum said he reached out to Seyer and asked him if he would be interested in working with him and the class. He also requested Seyer come into the class, which Seyer agreed to.

When Seyer spoke about the charity, Titlebaum said the students were “hanging on every word.”

Seyer said the kids and the students will not be able to meet in-person due to COVID-19, but they are arranging a video call.

He called the project “a positive step in inspiring young people to become philanthropists and prepare them for future giving.”

“The students at UD will be taking over the need to support community projects from their parents and older generations,” Seyer said. “It is important to ensure strong giving in the future by preparing today’s young people.”

The class began in 2006 after it became clear students in sports management needed sales experience when they graduated, but weren’t getting the experience they needed in college, Titlebaum said.

Keeping the money in Dayton was also important, Titlebaum said, as it shows UD’s commitment to the area.

“UD is very much (about) community, and that’s really one of the strongest pillars of the school,” Titlebaum said.