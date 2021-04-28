UD, Wright State online business schools ranked by Fortune Magazine

Fortune said it required schools to answer 29 questions to be ranked. The magazine considered class sizes, incoming class scores and GPA, retention rates, branding and alumni networks.

“University of Dayton waives GMAT and GRE requirements for applicants with at least a 3.0 undergraduate GPA or three years of professional experience,” Fortune wrote of UD. “The school can request a GMAT or GRE if it has concerns about the applicant’s academic ability. The average incoming student has a 3.1 undergraduate GPA and a 530 GMAT score. The acceptance rate to the private university’s online program was 80% last year.”