UD, Wright State online business schools ranked by Fortune Magazine

University of Dayton and Wright State’s online business schools have been named among the best by Fortune Magazine.
University of Dayton ranked 48 out of 104 schools, while Wright State ranked 50th.
Other Ohio schools included were University of Cincinnati (17), Ohio University (42), Kent State University (35), Ashland University (29), Cleveland State University (51) and Ohio Dominican (64).
Fortune said it required schools to answer 29 questions to be ranked. The magazine considered class sizes, incoming class scores and GPA, retention rates, branding and alumni networks.
“University of Dayton waives GMAT and GRE requirements for applicants with at least a 3.0 undergraduate GPA or three years of professional experience,” Fortune wrote of UD. “The school can request a GMAT or GRE if it has concerns about the applicant’s academic ability. The average incoming student has a 3.1 undergraduate GPA and a 530 GMAT score. The acceptance rate to the private university’s online program was 80% last year.”
Wright State does not require a GMAT for students with above a 3.0 GPA, according to the magazine.
“Students with an undergraduate GPA of lower than 3.0 may be admitted on a conditional status,” Fortune wrote. “Applicants with a GPA of between 2.5 and 2.69 may petition for admission and submit a GMAT or GRE score with the petition. The minimum GMAT score is 400. The average incoming student has a 3.24 undergraduate GPA and 503 GMAT score.”
According to the magazine, about 200 programs were invited to be included.