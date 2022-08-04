UD, WSU, Sinclair all join effort to train semiconductor workers

While critics have observed that much of the money has no immediate connection to semiconductor production, U.S. chip manufacturer Intel had made a groundbreaking ceremony for two Columbus-area manufacturing plants contingent on passage of the bill.

The Ohio plants will employ more than 10,000 workers in time, Intel and Ohio leaders have said.

The recently passed federal funds are directed toward subsidies and tax incentives for the expansion of chip manufacturing in the United States. Some of the money is also slated for federal research and education programs.

“The University of Dayton’s research capabilities in semiconductor materials, devices and packaging, as well as advanced manufacturing, will directly contribute to growing a vibrant semiconductor industry in the Midwest,” said John Leland, UD’s vice president for research.

“Wright State University is privileged to join the network as we work to leverage the immense talent pipeline of the Midwest region and bolster world-changing research programs in support of Intel and its many suppliers,” said Sue Edwards, WSU president. “Wright State looks forward to supporting new semiconductor research in Ohio as we work to become an integral part of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership.”

“Sinclair Community College is proud to join this innovative initiative that unites our institutions in a collective effort to build and grow a skilled workforce trained in computer science, information technology, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain management,” said Sinclair President Steve Johnson. “This partnership directly aligns with Sinclair’s mission to find the need and endeavor to meet it through quality, affordable education that prepares students for rewarding, in-demand careers locally, regionally, and statewide.”