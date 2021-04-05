X

UDF planned on vacant land at Washington Twp. intersection

United Dairy Farmers wants to build a new site at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border. FILE
United Dairy Farmers wants to build a new site at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border. FILE

Credit: UDF, INC.

Credit: UDF, INC.

Local News | 14 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

WASHINGTON TWP. – Plans for a new United Dairy Farmers are set go before Washington Twp. trustees tonight.

Plans for the UDF call for it to be built on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border.

The proposed UDF would include a fueling station, outdoor dining and “associated improvements,” according to township records.

ExploreTAXES: Bill would change how property tax levies are worded for voters

The three parcels were previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Sunoco gas station, Pizza Hut and Tim Hortons, records show.

Plans for the site also include a zoning change from general business to planned development business, documents show.

The township zoning commission recommended approving the change. Trustees are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place online.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Bridge work to close part of Kettering road with Ohio 48 site of detours, traffic restrictions

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.