UDF planned on vacant land at Washington Twp. intersection

WASHINGTON TWP. – Plans for a new United Dairy Farmers are set go before Washington Twp. trustees tonight.
Plans for the UDF call for it to be built on 2 acres involving three parcels of undeveloped land at the northeast corner of Far Hills Avenue and East Whipp Road near the Centerville border.
The proposed UDF would include a fueling station, outdoor dining and “associated improvements,” according to township records.
The three parcels were previously developed as standalone commercial lots, including a Sunoco gas station, Pizza Hut and Tim Hortons, records show.
Plans for the site also include a zoning change from general business to planned development business, documents show.
The township zoning commission recommended approving the change. Trustees are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place online.