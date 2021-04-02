NEW DETAILS: Kettering work to restrict traffic on three roads, cause detours

KETTERING – Traffic on three main Kettering roads will be impacted in the next two weeks with one road the focus of detours.
Work at the Far Hills Avenue and Stroop Road intersection will begin Tuesday, April 6, at 7 p.m., until the morning of Wednesday, April 7, the city announced Friday.
Traffic will be maintained on both Far Hills, or Ohio 48, and Stroop as crews repair a leaking high-pressure gas main underneath the intersection, but lane restrictions will be in place, officials said.
Traffic on West Dorothy Lane will be detoured as part of the road closes due to work to replace the Ridgeway Road bridge, according to the city.
West Dorothy will close to through traffic between Southern Boulevard and Far Hills Avenue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, April 12, and again on Tuesday, April 13, Kettering officials said.
The closures are needed as beams will be delivered and set into place for the new bridge.
The detour route for West Dorothy will use Southern Boulevard, West Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue for both directions of Dorothy Lane traffic, according to the city.
Local traffic will be maintained along West Dorothy, but the road will be blocked at the Ridgeway bridge.