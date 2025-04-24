Underground Chuck’s to open in May near Dayton Mall

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

This restaurant is a new brick-and-mortar concept from the operator’s of O’Charley’s.

“We love the Dayton community and look forward to serving them terrific food in a friendly, welcoming environment once again,” the spokesperson said.

According to the restaurant’s website, Chuck is a kitchen legend who dodges the spotlight and focuses on “creating magic on a plate.”

The restaurant is located at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. This is the former location of O’Charley’s that closed in August 2023.

“There are no plans for additional locations in Dayton at this time,” the spokesperson said.

MORE DETAILS

Underground Chuck’s will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

A formal grand opening is planned for the coming weeks.

For more information, visit undergroundchucks.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@UndergroundChucks).