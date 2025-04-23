Local business owners team up to launch Dayton Street Snacks food truck

This will be followed by the Brunch Food Truck Fest and Brick City Mural & Arts Festival at Front Street Studios from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 3.

“Dayton Street Snacks is all about fun times and tasty food,” Johnson said. “We have been having a lot of fun coming up with our starting menu full of snacks and entrees and we can’t wait for people to try everything.”

With Johnson being the organizer of Dayton Food Truck Rallies, it made sense for him and Bergsten to launch a food truck together.

“I’ve always wanted a food truck,” Bergsten said. “My parents have tried to help me get a food truck forever and I never really felt like it was the right time.”

She said this has been 4 years in the making with her and Brian coming up with unique food ideas while operating the Pizza Bandit. From Alisha’s Late Night Rodeo to Brian and Alisha’s Crazy Snack Time, they have more than enough experience coming up with specialty menu items.

In the past two to three months, plans for Dayton Street Snacks have been coming into fruition.

“Our starting menu is full of both traditional and off the wall menu items like omelets, cheddar bae biscuit sliders, wings, cinnamon rolls on a stick and more,” Johnson said. “The menu will probably rotate quite a bit this year as we experiment and try new items out.”

The brunch menu includes:

Meat Omelet (pork belly, bacon and sausage with a chimichurri sauce) $16

Elote Omelet (with chili lime crema) $14

Pork Belly & Grits Bowl (with crispy Brussel sprouts, red onion and old bay sauce) $16

Cheddar Bae Biscuits & Gravy (traditional sausage gravy with cheddar sauce) $13

Potato Pancakes (served with scrambled eggs, sour cream and applesauce) $11

Cinnamon Roll Sando (Bae’s Bakery cinnamon roll cut in half with sausage, cheddar sauce and raspberry jam) $11

In addition, they are offering a variety of side items or “snacks” as a cheaper grab-and-go option. This includes a giant cinnamon roll on a stick, a bag of cheddar bae biscuits, deviled eggs of the day, elote cups, Brussel sprouts, yogurt parfaits and more. Prices range from $4 to $7.

The dinner menu will be a slight play on the brunch menu — utilizing those flavors and ingredient combinations.

“A lot of our dinner menu is going to be based on what’s fresh and readily available when we go to the store,” Bergsten said.

Bae’s Bakery desserts will be available on the food truck as well.

Bergsten said they are ready to “bring to life what we believe is something fun and exciting for Dayton.”

MORE DETAILS

Front Street Studios are located at 1001 E. Second St. in Dayton.

The owners of the food truck encourage people to reach out and tell them about their favorite snacks.

Dayton Street Snacks is available for catering. For more information, visit daytonstreetsnacks.com or the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@daytonstreetsnacks).