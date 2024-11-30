Union Road closed until further notice following crash, police say

Union Road between Gateway and I-70 is closed until further notice due to a crash into a power pole and a damaged second pole, Englewood Police said in a Facebook post.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. at the 1200 block of Union Road, according to police.
It is unknown what led up to the crash, police said. No injuries were reported, though police believe there was at least one driver who left the scene, which is under investigation.
The AES outage map shows no active power outages for Montgomery County.
Police said different agencies are on scene and have been working on the poles since the early morning.
It is recommended to use an alternate travel route.
In Other News
1
Price, volume of Dayton-area autumn home sales up from 2023, down from...
2
Students call her ‘magical’: Dancercise teacher, 70, keeps classroom...
3
Dayton lights up Christmas tree at Holiday Festival downtown
4
Proposal tabled for new subdivision on South Brown School Road in...
5
Eight years later, Warren County couple graduate with bachelor’s...
About the Author