Union Village ramping up for next round of new home construction, Homearama

Homearama tickets will be available this summer, according to the HBA of Dayton. Eric Farrell of the HBA of Dayton, said this will be the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.

Union Village is in the first phase of a 40-year build out of a master plan that will result in eventually building 4,500 units of single-family homes and townhouses, Obringer said.

“This is the start of something special,” Obringer said. “We’re building a place that has character and charm, inviting front porches and a small-town, urban lifestyle. The concept is unique for new construction in this region and we look forward to showcasing it during Dayton Homearama.”

He said the first phase includes the construction of 100 single-family homes and 21 townhouses. So far, 10 houses have been built and seven townhouses are nearing completion.

This is one of nearly a dozen completed new single-family houses in Union Village. The Warren County development is in the first phase of a 40-year master plan. CONTRIBUTED

“We’ve sold 18 lots so far and we believe we’ll have more house sales later this spring,” Obringer said. “The sales office opened in December and we’ve had a few folks come in from out of town.”

Prices for the new homes and townhouses range from $300,000 to nearly $899,000, Obringer said.

He said the neighborhood will be unique and people can better visualize what it will look like as more houses are built. Obringer said people like Union Village’s mid-point location between Cincinnati and Dayton and the community would be ideal for younger families, empty nesters or people 55 and up who want to downsize. The development is just north of the intersection of Ohio 741 and Ohio 63, about three miles from exit 29 on Interstate 75.

The walkable community will have a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and the Warren County Sports Park.

Union Village will be showcased in this year's Dayton Homearama. It is the first time in a decade that the event will be on a single site. This is a photo of the community build that will house offices and a pub that is slated to open this spring. CONTRIBUTED/LARRY BUDD

The neighborhood’s Center Building is already completed and will feature Fennessey’s Pub, a restaurant that will serve lunch and dinner that will open later this spring. Obringer said it will be a place where someone can enjoy a beer and a meal with friends under a covered porch. The 17,000 square-foot building opened in December and is the home of the Union Village Realty Office and Otterbein SeniorLife, with additional office space available on the second floor, he said.

Also part of the Center Building will be a new LCNB National Bank branch slated to open this summer. Bank officials said the Union Village branch will feature a teller area for routine transactions, glass-enclosed offices for private meetings, and an ATM vestibule with 24/7 access. The location will provide access to personal and business bankers, mortgage officers, and trust and investment advisors.

Nearby the Center Building, a Premier Health Center will occupy the Dilgard Building offering primary care, orthopedic, and cardiology services through Premier Physician Network providers; imaging services; CompuNet lab services; a Premier Health Urgent Care; and an occupational health services center.

The building, originally constructed in 1989, formerly housed Otterbein SeniorLife home offices, now in the Center Building. Officials said renovations are under way to prepare for the new Premier Health Center for a summer 2021 opening. The new health center will also connect residents to additional services at Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center in nearby Middletown, officials said.

“Things are happening and we’re excited about the coming year,” Obringer said. “Now that COVID(-19) is behind us, we hope to keep things rolling.”