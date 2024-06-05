University of Dayton announces new social entrepreneurship track

Classes would help students create businesses with missions that are profitable and make a difference.

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Students at the University of Dayton can now take a social entrepreneurship track beginning this fall, the university announced, which will allow students to combine business with improving social impacts.

“This initiative aligns with the University’s Marianist mission to educate for service, justice and peace,” said School of Business Administration dean Trevor Collier. “It will equip students with the necessary skills and experiences to become social entrepreneurs who believe their success, at least in part, is measured by the positive impact they have on society.”

The social entrepreneurship track offers a nine-credit certificate and involves creating businesses with a mission to improve social impacts along with profits. Students will launch social ventures and make meaningful contributions locally and globally, the university said.

The program includes summer partnerships with international nonprofits and ongoing collaborations with local entrepreneurs.

About 200 students either major or minor in entrepreneurship at UD, the university said.

The idea is in line with prior initiatives from UD, including the Greater West Dayton Incubator, which helps West Dayton entrepreneurs launch their businesses, and the Flyer Pitch competition, which awards cash prizes to the winners and is open to anyone in the Greater Dayton region.

The new social entrepreneurship program is named the Herr Venture for Change Program, named after alumni Mike and Katie Herr. The Herrs donated the funds for the social business program. UD declined to say how much they donated.

Mike Herr is an accounting alumnus and UD board member and Katie Herr is an elementary education alumna and parent leadership council member. The Herrs created a scholarship fund in 2018 and assisted with UD’s $400 million fundraising effort, We Soar.

“Social entrepreneurship should be a part of every company,” Mike Herr said. “The experiential learning and principles taught in this program will prepare all students to apply these tenets in their careers, whether that is in business, engineering, teaching, medicine or beyond.”

In Other News
1
Wilmington’s ATSG announces immediate leadership transition
2
Americana Festival to have more food vendor offerings, relocate auto...
3
Death Grip Donuts to release 14 new creations on National Donut Day
4
Lyme disease cases doubled last year in Ohio: What you should know...
5
This Week in Dayton History: The Beach waterpark opens, man collects...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top