University of Dayton Research Institute names new executive director

Today, the institute is home to 730 researchers, technicians and administrative staff in Dayton and at Wright-Patterson, Eglin and Robins Air Force bases.

Sidhu was promoted to director of business development in 2016 and in 2019 to director of research and development. During his career at UDRI, Sidhu led proposals with ceilings valued at more than $800 million.

“Early on Sukh demonstrated a knack for developing mutually beneficial partnerships with other talented researchers to pursue and successfully execute increasingly larger programs, which led to progressively greater responsibilities,” said John Leland, vice president for research at UD.

Earlier this year, former executive director Allan Crasto left the position after five years in the role.