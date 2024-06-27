U.S. 35 bridge work by I-675 ramps to affect traffic for months starting July 8

During the first phase, the left lane of U.S. 35 westbound will be closed, and traffic will be maintained in two, 11-foot lanes using existing pavement and the gore area, ODOT said. The gore area is the pavement separating the regular westbound U.S. 35 lanes from the on-ramp coming from I-675 south before they merge.

The roadwork project includes full-depth repairs to the bridge and replacing the existing pavement overlay. It is scheduled to be completed this fall.

Complete General Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.42 million to complete the project.