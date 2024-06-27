U.S. 35 bridge work by I-675 ramps to affect traffic for months starting July 8

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be starting a bridge project on U.S. 35 over Dayton-Xenia Road next month, with lane restrictions on the route beginning in early July.
Starting July 8, contractors for ODOT will be rehabilitating the bridge, which is on U.S. 35, on the western edge of the interchange between U.S. 35 and I-675.
During the first phase, the left lane of U.S. 35 westbound will be closed, and traffic will be maintained in two, 11-foot lanes using existing pavement and the gore area, ODOT said. The gore area is the pavement separating the regular westbound U.S. 35 lanes from the on-ramp coming from I-675 south before they merge.
The roadwork project includes full-depth repairs to the bridge and replacing the existing pavement overlay. It is scheduled to be completed this fall.
Complete General Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $2.42 million to complete the project.
