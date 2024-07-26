US 35 East reopens after 1 killed in early-morning crash in Greene County

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle was going east on U.S. 35 when it hit the back of a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer. The motorcycle fell onto its side and hit the concrete barrier in median before coming to a stop.

The motorcyclist died from injuries at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash closed U.S. 35 East as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It reopened just after 7 a.m.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Twp. police, Ohio Department of Transportation, Greene County Coroner’s Office, Hollis Towing and Sandy’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Xenia post of the OSHP.