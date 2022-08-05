U.S. 35 project: New 3-lane stretch opens this week, more closures coming

I-75 northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 35 westbound closed Monday and will reopen Sept. 4. Until September, the suggested detour for U.S. 35 westbound is to take U.S. 35 eastbound to Steve Whalen Boulevard and turn around to U.S. 35 westbound.

Pavement repairs will cause nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the corridor between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 in both direction. The exit and entrance ramps for Smithville Road, Woodman Drive and Linden Avenue/Dayton-Xenia Road will be resurfaced, resulting in three-0 or four-hour closures with no detour options. These closures will continue until Aug. 21.

The Ludlow Street bridge will get a makeover as well, with crews blasting the bridge and repainting until Aug. 27. Both lanes will be closed for drivers going South on Ludlow Street between Franklin Street and Zeigler Street, but officials said traffic will be maintained.

Crews will continue to finish details and do guardrail and lighting work between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675 in both directions. This may cause right lane and shoulder closures until Sept. 3.

July saw freshly painted stripes and new guardrails, finishing off the section of U.S. 35 between I-75 and Smithville Road and the exit ramp for Smithville Road.

The second phase of this project is progressing towards its end date, tentatively scheduled for September. The third phase will include resurfacing the Woodman Drive entrance ramp to U.S. 35 westbound.