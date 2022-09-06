US 42 in Greene County to be closed for five days

U.S. 42 in Greene County will be closed for up to five days next week south of Tarbox Cemetery Road in Cedarville Twp.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will close the section of road starting Monday for a culvert replacement.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured via U.S. 68,, state Route 343 and state Route 72. The road will reopen to traffic on Sept. 16, weather permitting.
