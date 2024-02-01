U.S. Marshals Most Wanted double homicide suspect possibly seen in Dayton

Brown, shown in an image from 2013, stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for the deaths of his girlfriend and her niece in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Both victims were shot multiple times, the U.S. Marshals said.

Investigators believe Brown fled Michigan immediately after the March 13, 2019, shootings and that he is receiving assistance to continue to elude authorities.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or usmarshals.gov/tips.