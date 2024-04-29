No injuries reported, more than 20 casings found after gunfire reported in Jefferson Twp.

No injuries were reported after gunfire wsa reported in Jefferson Twp. Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 1:29 p.m. in the 100 block of Colgate Avenue.

An orange/maroon sedan stopped near a house and a male suspect exited with a “rifle style weapon and shot rounds in a northerly direction,” according to the sheriff’s office. He then got back in the vehicle and fled.

No one inside the residence was injured nor were other injuries reported from this incident.

Deputies said while checking the area, they found a house in the first block of Colgate Avenue was hit by a round. More than 20 spent shell casings were found in the area.

A possible vehicle of interest was located in the 3700 block of Evansville Avenue in Harrison Twp, the sheriff’s office added.

The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

