U.S. Navy sails and flies into Dayton area this week

“I am honored to represent the Navy and happy to return to my hometown of Fairborn,” Spencer said. “Ohio has a rich naval history, with an entire class of eighteen submarines named in her honor, and the light cruiser USS Dayton receiving a battle star for her service during World War II.

“This is a great opportunity to visit my hometown and state, the same place where I embarked on my naval career more than 35 years ago,” he added. “It all started with my time at Fairborn High School, and I could not be prouder to be here representing your Navy.”

Events are slated at the Human Society of Dayton, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the Miami Valley Military History Museum and — all day Thursday — the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Participants will read to children and grow crystals at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The service will also have a virtual reality experience at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this coming weekend at Dayton International Airport.

At the air show will be the Nimitz, a 18-wheeler trailer where participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of a virtual mission, the Navy said.

Visitors navigate the mission using a steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the sensation of piloting a high-speed Navy special warfare combatant craft.

The week concludes with flight demonstrations by the Blue Angels at the air show July 30 and 31, the first time the squadron’s new F/A-18 Super Hornet jets will fly above Dayton.

Navy Weeks are outreach events designed to spread the word about the service at a time when U.S. military branches are fighting for new recruits. The week in Dayton is one of 13 similar events across the nation slated this year in an effort that reaches more than 140 million people, according to the military branch.

A calendar of events can be found at https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks-2022/Dayton-2022/.