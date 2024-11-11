UTV hits 2 pedestrians in Darke County; Woman facing OVI, other charges

A woman is accused of driving while impaired Sunday night when she reportedly struck two pedestrians with an off-road vehicle at the Union City Country Club.
The 2020 Uforce side-by-side utility terrain vehicle was parked in the grass on the east side of the clubhouse around 7:40 p.m. when a 64-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman reportedly attempted to back up when she struck two pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was taken to Wayne Healthcare, where he was treated and released.
The woman struck was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where her condition is unknown. Medical helicopters called to the scene were unable to fly due to weather conditions, deputies said.
The UTV driver was arrested for aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle impaired. She was booked into the Darke County Jail. Formal charges have not yet been filed against her.
About the Author