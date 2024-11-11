UTV hits 2 pedestrians in Darke County; Woman facing OVI, other charges

A woman is accused of driving while impaired Sunday night when she reportedly struck two pedestrians with an off-road vehicle at the Union City Country Club.

The 2020 Uforce side-by-side utility terrain vehicle was parked in the grass on the east side of the clubhouse around 7:40 p.m. when a 64-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman reportedly attempted to back up when she struck two pedestrians, a 77-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.