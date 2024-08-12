BreakingNews
Four detonations planned at Wright-Patt training range today

Vacant house fire under investigation in Trotwood

Local News
By
Aug 12, 2024
X

A fire that destroyed a vacant house in Trotwood Monday morning is under investigation.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial reports indicated the house was fully engulfed in flames, a dispatcher said.

No injuries have been reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

ExplorePHOTOS: Vacant house destroyed in Trotwood fire

In Other News
1
Four detonations planned at Wright-Patt training range today
2
Best of Dayton winners: The Reserve on Third provides an experience...
3
This Week in Dayton History: Bruce Springsteen road trip, jimsonweed...
4
Miami County 4-H camp undergoing rebirth, investment after tough years
5
Fairborn contractor lands new $209 million Air Force contract

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top