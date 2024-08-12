Vacant house fire under investigation in Trotwood

A fire that destroyed a vacant house in Trotwood Monday morning is under investigation.
The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial reports indicated the house was fully engulfed in flames, a dispatcher said.
No injuries have been reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
