Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes: Buckeye Vodka offers drink ideas

Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

• 2 oz. Buckeye Vodka

• 2 oz. Kahlua

• 2 oz. Espresso

• Pink sugar

• Melted chocolate

• Cherries for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Rim glass with melted chocolate and pink sugar. Shake it up and strain into a martini glass. Skewer cherries and garnish.

Buckeye Firebomb

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ingredients:

• 2 oz Buckeye Vodka

• 4 oz Orange juice

• 3 oz Maraschino cherry juice

• 2 dashes of your favorite hot sauce

• Cherry jam

• Tajín

• Pink sanding sugar

Directions: Rim four shot glasses with cherry jam, Tajín and sanding sugar. Add a maraschino cherry to each shot glass. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix. Pour into shot glasses and enjoy!

Buckeye Vodka is an Ohio made vodka that is distilled 10 times — giving a smooth taste that mixes perfectly with any cocktail.

The company is celebrating Valentine’s Day with giveaways on their TikTok page. All you have to do is answer a trivia question for a chance to win a Buckeye Vodka prize pack including a $50 gift card for a dinner for two at one of Buckeye Vodka’s restaurant partners.

For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com.