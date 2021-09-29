Valley View 4th graders to go to remote learning for 3 days due to absences

“As such, the 4th grade, and ONLY the 4th grade, will be going remote on Thursday, Friday, and Monday,” the post read. “We would encourage parents of all 4th grade students to keep their students home [Wednesday], but we understand this transition for parents and guardians may be difficult and wanted to give parents an extra day to make plans for supervision. As it currently stands, most of our students should be able to return on Tuesday, which is why we will be remote on Monday.”

Parents and guardians of fourth grade students who need help with technology or hotspots can contact Brian Lemke, the district’s technology coordinator, at brian.lemke@valleyview.k12.oh.us. Food assistance will be available today from 3 to 5 p.m. Questions can ben sent to Erick Depew, director of operations, at erick.depew@valleyview.k12.oh.us.

The district will be in touch will parents and guardians about the academic plan for the three remote days, and will also have more information about picture day.

“The goal is to keep students in school as much as possible,” read Richards’ statement. “Our hope is that by taking this action in 4th grade, we can hopefully prevent the spread to other grade levels. The percentage of students absent in 4th grade is more than twice that of the nearest grade level.”

The superintendent encouraged parents to keep the fourth grade students home as much as possible during the coming days to help prevent the spread of any illnesses.

“We are doing our best to keep everyone safe while also promoting a focus on learning,” his statement read. “In the meantime, everyone can continue to help us by keeping any students at home who are not feeling well. Thank you for your patience and understanding throughout this situation.”