Vandalia-Butler superintendent responds to parent concerns over COVID response, communication

“On either side of the situation, parents are looking at it as a medical or health-related decision for their child,” he said.

One of George’s children experienced a medical issue at age 6 which leaves her at a higher risk for complications if she were to contract COVID, George said.

“We’re not going to risk her long-term future health with the unknown side effects of a preventable disease,” she said. “From the point of view of parents and students, (the superintendent and board) are not taking the simple step (of requiring masks) to protect everyone, and that erodes trust in their authority.”

One parent sent a letter to O’Leary citing recommendations from multiple children’s hospitals, the Ohio Hospital Association and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calling for the use of masks.

“Masking doesn’t diminish our children’s in-person education,” she said in the letter. “It does, however, help students and parents to feel safer to focus on their education.”

O’Leary also said the district has heard concerns from parents that masks have led to anxiety-related issues in children, as well as side effects such as headaches and sinus-related issues.

Some parents, including George, feel that online learning should be an option for Vandalia-Butler students.

Though there is currently no online accommodation for students directly through Vandalia-Butler City Schools, virtual options are available through the Montgomery County ESC, however, space is limited.

O’Leary said the aspect of in-person learning is a top priority for the district, noting that many parents in the district agree.

“When you talk about their physical, their intellectual, their emotional, social — the whole child — (virtual learning) doesn’t fit those boxes,” he said. “Our value is to be in person and anything we can do to continue that is what we’re doing.”

Another concern voiced by parents in multiple Vandalia-based Facebook groups is that of communication. Parents have said they’ve not received notification of recent school closings and have not been notified by the district of close COVID exposure within classes, instead hearing about confirmed cases from other parents.

O’Leary said notice of school closures due to COVID, as well as for calamity days, is primarily given through the OneCall phone service and is posted on the school’s website. However, he said there is room for improvement in that area and that the district is looking into implementation of a notification app to better serve that need.

As for notification of COVID cases and exposure, O’Leary said the district’s policy is to notify parents when the case meets the “close contact” guideline of being within three feet of a student or staff member with a confirmed case of COVID.

O’Leary said parents can find weekly COVID updates for the district, including the number of reported positive cases for students and staff at each school, on the district’s website.