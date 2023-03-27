Vandalia council narrowly approves truck storage, maintenance facility

Thousands of trucks hauling goods for logistic companies surrounding the Dayton International Airport travel through and around Vandalia on a daily basis. The area has seen a development boom of these logistics businesses in recent years, and as a result, more trucking-related facilities to accommodate drivers.

The city is teaming up with Montgomery County to reconstruct and widen sections of Northwoods Boulevard, North Dixie Drive, and Lightner Road for an $18.7 million project, known as the Northeast Logistics Access project, which will provide trucks with an alternate route into the warehouse area northeast of the Dayton airport, lessening the traffic issues within the center of Vandalia, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner said last year.

Jason Owens, with ANRO Builders LLC, spoke at the Feb. 28, 2023, meeting on behalf of the applicant. Owens described the proposed operation of the site, which would allow drivers contracted with ISF Express Trucking to park at the site when they took their trucks on the road, and to leave their trucks at the site when not on the road.

The goal of the property, Owens said, is to provide secure storage of trucks only, to accommodate drivers who are local to the area. The scope of maintenance provided to trucks at the facility would be limited to tire changes, oil changes, and similar light maintenance.