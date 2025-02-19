Vandalia council to vote on updated subdivision plans for South Brown School Road

Addison Properties submitted a request last year to rezone 85 acres of land at 7848 S. Brown School Road in southeast Vandalia from agriculture to residential single-family 4 to facilitate the construction of approximately 174 homes.

Council tabled the request, which had previously been recommended for denial by planning commission, after hearing concerns shared by neighboring residents, some of which included opposition to the proposed lot sizes and potential issues with increased traffic and stress on the Vandalia-Butler school district.

Addison Properties submitted an updated proposal in January, this time requesting a rezoning from agriculture to residential planned unit development and plans for 167 single-family homes.

The development, to be named Riverdale, would be constructed by Arbor Homes in four phases, plans show, with phase one set to begin in December, pending city council approval. Future phases would begin in one-year intervals thereafter, with each expected to take approximately 15 months to complete.

Of the project site’s 85 acres, approximately 40 acres will be reserved for open space owned and maintained by a Homeowners Association, plans outline. Around 63% of this open space will be preserved in its natural wooded state, with the remaining maintained as green space.

Plans also include development of stormwater detention ponds and walking trails.

Planning commission has recommended approval of the updated plans, which also received a letter of support from the Vandalia-Butler school district.