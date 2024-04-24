Vandalia man wanted on more than 100 charges in child pornography case

A 55-year-old Vandalia man indicted Wednesday is facing more than 100 felony charges in a child pornography case.
Scott A. Miles in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 122 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
The Connecticut State Police in October contacted the Vandalia Division of Police when its investigation uncovered information that Miles reportedly had child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vandalia police reportedly found explicit images and videos on a computer belonging to Miles and other data storage devices, the prosecutor’s office said.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.
