Vandalia Rec Center turns 20. Here’s how the city will celebrate.

The city of Vandalia will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their recreation center.
The celebration will be very limited due to COVID-19, but the center will have shirts and towels available on Thursday, April 8, throughout the day. The first 100 visitors will receive a free commemorative hand towel with other giveaways to follow.
Other amenities include free childcare and fitness classes as well as free admission for the climbing wall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Warehouse 4 coffee with City Manager Dan Wendt between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Mayor Richard Herbst and rec center sponsors will also be around throughout the day to speak with patrons.