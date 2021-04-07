X

Vandalia Rec Center turns 20. Here’s how the city will celebrate.

The rock climbing wall at the Vandalia recreation center.
Credit: Courtesy

By India Duke

The city of Vandalia will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their recreation center.

The celebration will be very limited due to COVID-19, but the center will have shirts and towels available on Thursday, April 8, throughout the day. The first 100 visitors will receive a free commemorative hand towel with other giveaways to follow.

Other amenities include free childcare and fitness classes as well as free admission for the climbing wall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Warehouse 4 coffee with City Manager Dan Wendt between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Mayor Richard Herbst and rec center sponsors will also be around throughout the day to speak with patrons.

