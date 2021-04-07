Vandalia Rec Center turns 20. Here’s how the city will celebrate.

The celebration will be very limited due to COVID-19, but the center will have shirts and towels available on Thursday, April 8, throughout the day. The first 100 visitors will receive a free commemorative hand towel with other giveaways to follow.

Explore Five women staff entire shift for Vandalia police for first time

Other amenities include free childcare and fitness classes as well as free admission for the climbing wall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Warehouse 4 coffee with City Manager Dan Wendt between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.