Vandalia woman indicted; excused of extorting man over fake inappropriate photo

An investigation report obtained this week said a Miami County resident contacted the sheriff’s office about a fraud claim in April. The man said a woman he knew, identified as Glett, was contacting him on text and Facebook telling him he needed to pay her $12,000.

The messages claimed she had “pictures of (him) with an unknown juvenile.” The pictures would be made public if he did not pay the money, the messages said.

The man assured investigators there were no such inappropriate photos. Investigators collected information about the allegations before presenting it to the county prosecutor’s office. The grand jury returned the indictment in late August.

Glett was arraigned in county Common Pleas Court. She was released on a recognizance bond. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.