Vandalia’s aquatic center closes for 6-8 weeks for HVAC replacement

Credit: Courtesy

35 minutes ago

The Vandalia Recreation Center’s aquatic center closed Monday, and it is expected to remain closed for 6-8 weeks while the Rec Center’s HVAC system is replaced, according to city officials.

The rest of the Rec Center, at 1111 Stonequarry Road, will remain open during the work, although the gymnasium may experience periodic closures.

Vandalia’s aquatic center includes a variety of features, according to the city. There is a leisure pool, lanes for drop-in recreational swimming or lap swimming, a twisting water slide, a zero-depth entry, and a vortex and bubble bench for therapeutic needs.

The Rec Center HVAC replacement is part of an $8.2 million investment in city infrastructure that Vandalia embarked on last year.

Consultant Energy Systems Group told city officials in 2022 that the HVAC units and roofs at many city buildings had met or exceeded their projected life cycles.

“The Justice Center and our Vandalia Recreation Center are two of the prettiest buildings in town, I would say, and we’re really proud of them, but the roof and HVAC are original to both of those, so it’s time to get it done and get it done right,” City Manager Dan Wendt said last year.

