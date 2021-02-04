Variety of one-on-one services, classes workshops offered

Wright Start, ZoomGov – call 937-257-3592 for dates

New to Wright-Patterson AFB? Learn about the many agencies on WPAFB for newly hired civilians and newly assigned military.

Plan My Move

Feb. 10 & 23, March 30, April 27

1-3:30 p.m.

This class is offered monthly to all military members making a permanent change of station. This workshop helps prepare military members and their families for the upcoming move and explain benefits that are available. Military Personnel, Finance, Personal Property, Judge Advocate, Base Lodging, TRICARE, School Liaison Officer, Military & Family Life counselor, Exceptional Family Member Program and Base housing will have representatives to provide information regarding entitlements and their processes for a smoother PCS experience.

Federal Resume Writing

Feb. April 28

1-3:30 p.m.

The resume writing course focuses on the unique and sometimes confusing world of federal job applications and resumes. This class will provide the necessary tools to make your resume and application complete and competitive.

Heart Link

Feb. 19

8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Military spouse orientation to the U.S. Air Force and to Wright-Patterson AFB. Offered quarterly at the A&FRC. Please call to sign up at 937-257-3592

Bundles for Babies

Feb. 4, April 29

1:30-4:15 p.m.

This class offers information on the Pediatric clinic, New Parents programs, Family Day Care and more

Private Sector Resume Writing

March 31

1-3 p.m.

Are you looking to the private sector for your employment endeavors or simply preparing for the future? This workshop will give you the necessary guidance on how to prepare an effective civilian resume for your job search.

Need help with financial matters?

Want to understand the new Blended Retirement System? The Military and Family Life Counselor Program includes Personal Financial Counseling to help you and your family mange finances, resolve financial problems and reach long-term goals such as getting an education, buying a home and planning for retirement. Contact 937-257-3592.

Airman & Family Readiness Center has a Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/Airmanandfamilyreadinesscenter/?ref=hl