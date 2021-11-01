Vax-2-School program to include children 5-11 as soon as this week

The state’s Vax-2-School program is expected to be expanded as soon as this week to include children ages 5 to 11.
The program that provides scholarships as a vaccination incentive will be extended as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Pfizer pediatric formulation for children 5 to 11, the Ohio Department of Health announced Monday.
Those 12 and older are able to receive the adult Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older have other coronavirus vaccine options.
The Ohio Vax-2-School program will award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans ages 12 to 25. Prizes include 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans. Funds can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program of the winner’s choice.
Enter online at www.ohiovax2school.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) once at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been administered.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an emergency use authorization for the pediatric vaccine formula. Ohio’s vaccine providers will be allowed to administer injections to children 5 to 11 once the CDC gives its recommendation, which is expected following the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, the release stated.
The ODH and Ohio Lottery Commission will share entry deadline and drawing dates for the Vax-2-School program once the CDC issues its recommendation for 5- to 11-year-olds.
More than 6.4 million Ohioans, which represents nearly 65% of Ohioans 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, the ODH said.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.
