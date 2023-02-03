BreakingNews
Attorney demands firing of Dayton officers in case of woman, daughter found dead
Vehicle fleeing traffic stop results in multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp.

Crime & Law
By
13 minutes ago

A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Harrison Twp. Friday afternoon reportedly caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Around 12:25 p.m. a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Hyundai near Lodell and Payne avenues.

The Hyundai fled and the deputy disengaged the emergency equipment on his cruiser, according to a press release. The Hyundai reportedly continued to flee and went through a red light and into the Payne Avenue and Needmore Road intersection.



It resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

A roofing truck was involved in the crash and thousands of nails spilled onto the road, causing it to be closed until approximately 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Harrison Twp.

Two minor injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Hyundai was among the injured and was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

