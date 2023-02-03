Dayton officers suspended; Woman, daughter, 6, found dead hours after police call

The shooter was identified by police as Nelson’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes, who was found deceased the same day as Nelson and her daughter inside his vehicle in the Hunstville, Alabama, area. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Officers Moore and Santos responded around 1:50 a.m. June 23 — about 10 hours before the mother and child’s bodies were discovered — to a domestic dispute involving Nelson and Hawes. Officers spoke to each separately, and both said they had been fighting the previous night and were not interesting in continuing the relationship, according to body-worn camera footage.

Nelson told police that Hawes had a gun and asked officers if they could make him leave for the night. Officers said Hawes agreed to stay in the finished basement, the video showed.

“It appears the homicide happened after law enforcement left the house,” Johns said.

The double homicide and police response was under internal review and also involved the department’s professional standards bureau.

“The investigation concluded that Officers Moore and Santos should have completed a crime report for domestic violence and should have seized the deadly weapon as contraband per department policy,” the release stated.

A lawsuit filed Dec. 5, 2022, in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court against the police department and city on behalf of the estates of Nelson and Guynn alleges that officers did not follow department policy when they responded to the Burleigh Avenue house.

“After only 30 minutes of talking to Aisha and Mr. Hawes, these officers made no decisions and simply left the location,” said attorney Robert Gresham during a press conference announcing the litigation. “…These officers failed this family, they failed Aisha and they failed Harper. Because less than an hour after leaving that location, Aisha and Harper were dead.”