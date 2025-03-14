OSHP seeking suspect vehicle that hit, killed 66-year-old woman crossing Trotwood street

A vehicle left the scene after hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman crossing the street in Trotwood Thursday night.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a pedestrian strike on Hoover Avenue near Scottswood Road at 9:03 p.m. Thursday.
Mary Carter was crossing Hoover Avenue from south to north when a vehicle going east hit her in the road, according to OSHP.
The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
Troopers are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information to call the OSHP Dayton post at 937-832-4794.
Trotwood and Dayton police also responded to assist troopers.
In Other News
1
REDACTED: Government records are the people’s records
2
Coroner’s office called to garage fire in north Dayton
3
List: Places to get fish fry meals in the Dayton region
4
Mother-daughter team to open new late night food option in West...
5
How often are child care centers sanctioned in Ohio? What our...
About the Author