Versailles woman dies after crash with dump truck

A Darke County woman has died after a crash with a dump truck.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Catherine J. Linder, 63, of Versailles, was driving a 2007 Ford minivan eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road when she pulled out onto U.S. 127 just north of Greenville.

When she did so, the sheriff’s office said she failed to yield the right-of-way to a 1988 International dump truck that was driving northbound on U.S. 127. The dump truck crashed into the minivan’s passenger side, and both vehicles went off the right side of the road into the ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

Linder was pronounced dead at the scene. The dump truck driver was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were joined on scene by Greenville Twp. Rescue, the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville City Police and Greenville Twp. Fire, as well as the Darke County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio State Patrol Motor Carrier division and the sheriff’s office’s accident reconstruction team.

