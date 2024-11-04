Veteran’s Day events in the Miami Valley

Here’s a list of events in the Miami Valley area:

CENTERVILLE

Honoring our K-9 Heroes

Join Centerville Washington History and Washington Centerville Public Library for a very unique “Veterans Day exhibit: Honoring our K-9 Heroes.” Military working dogs, also known as war dogs or mercy dogs, have saved countless lives and are the focus of this exhibit.

It will be open to the public from Nov.8 8 through Nov. 11 at the Centerville Public Library on 111 Spring Valley Road during regular library hours. The exhibit will close one hour prior to the library closing.

For more information about this or other Library programs, visit the website at wclibrary.info.

DAYTON

Veterans Day Parade and Resource Fair

Celebrate Veterans Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the historic Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton. Resource Fair in Building 305; Parade is outside on campus and begins at 11 a.m. Featuring local veteran, military and community groups, music, food and WWII plane flyover.

MASON

City of Mason thanks veterans

The City of Mason would like to say thank you to the nation’s veterans and current military personnel for their service. Past and present military are welcome to present their military ID at The Grizzly, located at 6042 Fairway Drive, for a free round of golf. Veterans and active military can take advantage of this special offer through Nov. 11.

In addition, all past and present military are welcome to receive a free meal through Nov. 11 at The Great 18 Bar and Grill at The Grizzly. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 513-573-3321.

MASON

Free admission for veterans

Veterans and active military personnel are welcome to visit the Mason Community Center and Mason Municipal Aquatic Center for free Nov. 11-17.

Active and retired military are also eligible for 20% off monthly membership rates at Mason Community Center. New military memberships get the first month free with proper military identification, family member military ID card, retired military ID card, veteran ID card or certificate of service.

KETTERING

Veterans Day Ceremony

The city of Kettering is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Delco Park Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1700 Delco Park Drive. The VFW Honor Guard will be on hand to help celebrate the service of veterans and show the community’s unwavering gratitude. In the event of inclement weather, call 937-296-2480 after 9 a.m. Nov. 11 for ceremony status.

CENTERVILLE

Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Centerville’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd.

The ceremony honors the men and women who have served in the armed forces and is a collaboration between the City of Centerville and VFW Post 9550. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 937-433-7151.

MIAMI TWP.

Veterans Day Breakfast

The annual Miami Twp. Veterans Day Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 12000 Innovation Drive, Austin Landing. The breakfast is free and will include entertainment from the Miamisburg High School choir and a surprise from students at Bishop Leibold School. The hotel has ample parking, including a drop-off area under the canopy at the entrance

A full breakfast will be served, but you must sign up to attend in advance; call 937-433-9969 or email: contact@miamitownship.com.