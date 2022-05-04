4 killed in Dayton crash identified

The caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a pole was down and a car flipped onto its top.

“I don’t know what color the vehicle is, but it’s demolished,” the caller said.

Henderson said speed may be a factor in the crash and urged people to slow down and drive cautiously.

“We had a very tragic traffic crash occur where we lost four citizens of our community in a very tragic manner,” Henderson said. “This is very devastating for the family members, very devastating for the community, very devastating for our department, our officers who had to respond to the scene.”

There have been 14 deadly crashes in Dayton so far this year, the assistant chief said. During the same period last year, the city reported eight fatal crashes.