4 killed in Dayton crash identified

Four people who died following a crash after a car hit a pole in Dayton Sunday have been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victims as 16-year-old Dashanae Victoria Sims, of Chicago; 34-year-old Justin Elliot, of Dayton; 24-year-old Jamaine Smith, of Dayton; and 20-year-old Sakinah Hassan, of Chicago.
Their cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
A 15-year-old was the only survivor in the crash, Dayton police Lt. Col. Eric Henderson said Monday.
Around 9:14 p.m. Sunday a 911 caller reported a crash at North Gettysburg and St. James avenues, near West Hillcrest Avenue.
The caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a pole was down and a car flipped onto its top.
“I don’t know what color the vehicle is, but it’s demolished,” the caller said.
Henderson said speed may be a factor in the crash and urged people to slow down and drive cautiously.
“We had a very tragic traffic crash occur where we lost four citizens of our community in a very tragic manner,” Henderson said. “This is very devastating for the family members, very devastating for the community, very devastating for our department, our officers who had to respond to the scene.”
There have been 14 deadly crashes in Dayton so far this year, the assistant chief said. During the same period last year, the city reported eight fatal crashes.
