VIDEO AND PHOTOS: ‘The Greatest Show Above Earth’ headlines last day of CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show gates opened as scheduled today. While there could be scattered thunderstorms later today, flying started around noon and crowds of spectators gathered to see the headlining U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other show favorites.

The flying schedule of the show could be adjusted if needed depending on weather, such as if lightning starts.

Personal umbrellas are permitted.

Beavercreek High School graduate Maj. Kyle Oliver of Beavercreek will pilot one of the Thunderbird jets as opposing soloist on the last day of the show. The Thunderbirds, known as America’s “ambassadors in blue,” will fly six General Dynamic F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Here is the schedule for the show:

Flag Drop and National Anthem

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demonstration

Mike Wiskus with Lucas Oil Airshows

AeroShell Aerobatic Team

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demonstration

U.S. Navy F-18 Demonstration with Corsair

CareFlight Helicopter Flyby

Jacquie B

Shockwave Jet Truck

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

A F/A-18 Rhino performs at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Saturday, July 10, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Last year the show had been cancelled during the pandemic.

This year, organizers had originally thought they’d need to scale down to a “drive-in” style tailgate, but after COVID-19 numbers improved and the state ended restrictions, the event leaders quickly turned around plans for a full celebration of aviation.

This is the second day of the show, following a successful Saturday that welcomed a crowd of returning spectators that perhaps approached normal attendance.