dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Deputies investigating Warren County home invasion shooting on Pennyroyal Road

Local News
By , Staff Writer
53 minutes ago

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion and shooting early Wednesday morning where a 32-year-old Franklin Twp. woman was shot in the shoulder.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. today to the 4000 block of Pennyroyal Road concerning a home invasion and shooting, according to the Warren County Communications Center.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman with the gunshot wound and medics transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

ExplorePolice, school taking precautions after social media post threat made at Franklin High School

Deputies were told by witnesses that three male suspects entered the home and started firing shots at the occupants and then fled the scene in what is believed to have been a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One suspect appears to be wearing a dark colored hoodie with the saying “Don’t Get Emotional It’s Only Broken Promises” on the back. That suspect was also wearing dark colored jogging pants with a red stripe. Another suspect was seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored shirt and a white mask. The third suspect was wearing a dark colored Adidas jogging pants with a white stripe, dark colored shirt and a mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-925-2525; or at crimetips@wcsooh.org; or at @WCSO-Ohio on Twitter.

Caption
Home invasion

Home invasion
Caption
Home invasion

In Other News
1
Former Montgomery County commissioner, Miami Twp. trustee, dies
2
More than 200 arrested for OVI in Ohio during 6-State Trooper Project
3
Police, school taking precautions after social media post threat made...
4
Shoot Point Blank indoor gun ranges re-branding to Range USA
5
Community Conversations: Making our region the best for the military...

About the Author

ajc.com

Ed Richter
Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top