VIDEO: Puppy frolics after largest snow of the season

Though it brings headaches to drivers and road crews, snowfall can bring joy as well.
In the above video from Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood, a dachshund puppy runs laps around the backyard in its first big snow.
We would like to see your photos and videos of what the winter weather looks like for you, your pets and children!
Tag us on social media @daytondailynews or send us your photos and videos at newsroomDDN@gmail.com.
