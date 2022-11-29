Vietnam Memorial replica sets Centerville on 2023 tour schedule

In August this year, a different memorial, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial, visited the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force for three days.

“March 29th of 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the removal of our combat troops from Vietnam,” Jim Knotts, president and chief executive of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, said in a statement. “This milestone, and the 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War are prominent in the collective memory of our nation and our Vietnam veterans. We look forward to providing our host communities a healing experience for local veterans and their families and an educational experience for all visitors.”

Centerville-Washington Foundation recently awarded the library a $10,000 grant for the initial sponsorship of the exhibit.

Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in more than 700 U.S. communities in addition to an April 1999 tour of the Four Provinces of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.