TODAY: B-52 flyover set for 1 p.m. above Air Force Museum

“To put it in a nutshell, it’s a really great design, a really versatile design,” said Doug Lantry, an historian for the museum. “The basic design of the airplane has been ideal for all its missions basically from 1955 until now.”

One of the most widely recognized and iconic airplanes of all time, it has crossed over from aviation and military culture tp pop culture, he said. One of Lantry’s favorite bands is the B-52s.

The B-52 was designed to serve as a long-range, high-altitude, strategic nuclear deterrent. Then in the Vietnam War, it became a tactical weapon.

It was used in Desert Storm, and it has been adapted for close air support of troops and other non-nuclear missions. “It has performed all of those jobs really well,” Lantry said.

Because it’s so big, the Air Force can fit modern systems and weapons into it quite easily.

The plane is expected to serve into the 2050s.” The engine, electronics and other features will change, but that iconic shape will stay the same,” Lantry said.

If so, when all is said and done, the B-52 will have served the nation for a century, Lantry said.

Air Force magazine recently reported that further updates will be part of the B-52′s future, with the B-52H to be redesignated the B-52J or B-52K when it gets a new radar and new engines.

Col. Louis Ruscetta, senior materiel leader for the B-52 program office, told the magazine that flight testing with the new radar will start in late 2025, and the first production versions should be built around then.

The museum is at 1100 Spaatz St. at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, reachable off Springfield Street in Riverside, through gate 28B.