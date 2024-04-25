Virginia defense contractor acquires Beavercreek business

VTG said it acquired Vana Solutions, a Pentagon Boulevard-based digital services company. Vana focuses on cloud environments, data fabric solutions, and analytics for national security programs.

“I am pleased to welcome the Vana team to VTG,” said John Hassoun, VTG president and chief executive. “Vana is a perfect cultural and strategic fit. It adds deep digital domain expertise, bolsters our portfolio of differentiated technologies, and expands our market presence to the U.S. Air Force — especially to the key commands headquartered or operating from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

Founded in 2005 by Srujal Sheth and Sunit Sheth, Vana’s “highly skilled, highly technical professional workforce has earned a reputation for best-in-class innovation in the digital space by leveraging its proprietary technology solutions,” VTG said.

In a release, Vana CEO Srujal Sheth said, “I am so proud of our remarkable team. Vana’s success is a testament to their exceptional talent, commitment to our customers, and collaborative spirit.”

VTG said the acquisition will allow it to offer a “more extensive portfolio of digital transformation and cloud services, solutions, and technologies to a combined customer base that now spans the defense enterprise and intelligence community.”

Last July, Vana was named among several local contractors positioned to compete for work under a new wide-ranging research contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with a value of up to $900 million.

This acquisition is VTG’s first since receiving a majority investment from private equity investment firm A&M Capital Partners in September 2023.