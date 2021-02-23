Virtual grand opening for The Hub at the Dayton Arcade set for March 4

Innovation Hall, where the Entrepreneurs’ Center will have business and commercialization support services. Innovation Hall also includes the Small Business Development Center, UD’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and a satellite office for the Greater West Dayton Incubator.

UD studios for painting, printmaking, photo and graphic design for students and faculty

The GEM, a learning space that connects UD and city

A representative workspace

A café with a menu that will be create by the Greater West Dayton Incubator to showcase underrepresented entrepreneurs

“The Hub is visible proof that Dayton’s long heritage of innovation remains vibrant, healthy and growing,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “In one space, we’ve brought together the support, talent and energy that small businesses and entrepreneurs need to be successful. We are thrilled to join our partners at the University of Dayton and PNC Bank in making the Hub a catalyst for the future of our region’s innovation economy.”

The virtual grand opening will also have a panel discussion with Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, City Manager Shelley Dickstein, developer Cross Street Partners CEO Bill Struever, University of Dayton’s Spina, the Entrepreneurs’ Center’s Koorndyk and David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton.

“Our goal in supporting the Hub was to foster collaboration, which is the key to success,” said Melin. “The Hub Powered by PNC Bank will serve as a catalyst that will merge creative ideas from students, entrepreneurs, businesses and the community to create a stronger future for the region.”

The event will end with a blessing and ribbon tying ceremony to symbolize the partners and stakeholders who came together to make the Hub possible and those who will be involved in the project moving forward.

Entrepreneurs and startups are currently working in the Hub or planning to move in soon. UD classes are scheduled to begin in the space this fall if public health conditions allow it.