Voice of Business: Business community’s patience with stock market will be rewarded

Still, it’s important to remember that the U.S. stock market is resilient. Shortly after each of those historical conflicts, the market recovered quickly. Dayton’s business community is patient, and will be rewarded for waiting out the discomfort. We’ll avoid knee-jerk reactions and continue executing our business plans. It is this tenacity and disciplined business modeling that got our Dayton-area business community through the pandemic (That’s right - I’m saying we are past the pandemic) and has allowed our region to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before.

The regional housing market is robust, and we haven’t seen any sign that home prices will reverse course. Housing prices in the Dayton region have increased 11.5% in 12 months, and have made up for the housing slump of 2007-2009. Experts believe this increase has been a correction of the market, putting housing prices in an acceptable range for our market.