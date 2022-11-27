Voice of Business: Dayton region secures the future of Honda

This time here in the Dayton region. Honda has a history of being a tremendous partner with the chamber. Over the years, we have worked with Honda connecting them with our business community, local Honda suppliers and our region’s legislators. This announcement takes this relationship to the next level, as Honda Manufacturing invests $3.5 billion in a battery plant to supply their electric vehicles and it’s in our backyard: Jeffersonville, Ohio. This $3.5 billion investment could reach $4.4 billion by the time the plant is complete and employ 2,200 new jobs in the Dayton region.

These numbers are staggering and they aren’t only impressive to all of us. This type of investment will attract the attention of global investors, technology companies, advanced manufacturers and suppliers that now see Ohio and the Dayton region is where they need to be located to keep a competitive edge.